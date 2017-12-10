Marcus Rashford Starts – Manchester United Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Premier League leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford this afternoon.



The Red Devils are looking to close an eight-point gap to their neighbours and boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his men to take all three points and end the Citizens' unbeaten league run.











Mourinho is without Paul Pogba, who is out suspended.



The Manchester United boss goes with David de Gea in goal, while in defence he opts for Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo as the central pair. Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia offer width from the full-back areas, while Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in midfield. Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku also start.



If Mourinho needs to make changes against Manchester City then he can look to a number of options on his bench, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata.



Manchester United Team vs Manchester City



De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Mata, Ibrahimovic

