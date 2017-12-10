Not Sure Celtic Fans Would Be Happy With These Two Signings – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scottish top flight star and current Motherwell Under-20s boss Stephen Craigan does not feel Celtic fans would be thrilled if the Bhoys signed Jack Hendry and Lewis Morgan.



The champions have been linked with the two Scottish talents as boss Brendan Rodgers plots how to improve his squad.











But Craigan feels that while the duo would be in and around the starting eleven and could do a job in domestic football, they are far from what Celtic need to make progress in Europe.



Celtic struggled in the Champions League this season, being handed heavy defeats by Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while losing at home against Anderlecht, and Craigan thinks the Bhoys faithful will want more established signings.





"I think for domestic football, fine", Craigan said on BT Sport when asked about Celtic potentially signing Dundee defender Hendry and St Mirren midfielder Morgan.

"But what we've witnessed in the Champions League is Celtic need a better quality of player, if they are first of all going to qualify for the Champions League and compete in the Champions League.



"Two young Scottish talents, great for them, I think they could both play for Celtic or at least play their bit part.



"But to move the club forward in the direction the supporters demand, I'm not too sure they would be two stellar signings the fans would jump up and say we've signed Jack Hendry and Lewis Morgan", he added.



Celtic may face competition if they go for Hendry and Morgan however.



Dundee starlet Hendry, 22, has been linked with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, while Morgan, 21, is interesting Nottingham Forest and Preston North End.

