Odsonne Edouard Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have named their team to lock horns with Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Easter Road this afternoon.



The Bhoys disappointed in midweek Champions League action when suffering a home defeat against Anderlecht, but their unbeaten domestic run remains intact and they will be keen to re-establish a seven-point lead at the top of the Premiership table by taking all three points.











Patrick Roberts remains firmly out of action for Celtic with a hamstring injury.



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon in goal, while in defence he selects Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata as the central pairing, with Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney as full-backs.



Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham will look to control midfield, while Callum McGregor, Scott Sinclair and James Forrest all play. Young striker Odsonne Edouard is up top.



Rodgers has Leigh Griffiths on the bench if needed, with Moussa Dembele another option.



Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Gordon, Lustig, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard



Substitutes: De Vries, Ajer, Bitton, Armstrong, Hayes, Griffiths, Dembele

