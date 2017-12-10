Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Merseyside rivals Everton in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds head into the match in fine form, having put seven goals past Russian side Spartak Moscow in the Champions League in midweek, following on from a 5-1 hammering of Brighton last weekend.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp must make do without left-back Alberto Moreno, who has an ankle injury.



Klopp selects Simon Mignolet in goal, while in defence he names the central duo of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan. Andew Robertson starts at left-back, while James Milner also plays. Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start, with Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke looking to be goal threats.



If the Liverpool manager needs to make any changes during the course of the match he can look to his bench, where options include Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.



Liverpool Team vs Everton



Mignolet, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Solanke



Substitutes: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Coutinho, Can, Ings, Alexander-Arnold

