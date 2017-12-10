Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon's Manchester derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



The Citizens are unbeaten in the Premier League and boast an eight-point lead over the Red Devils at the top of the table, a lead they will want to extend by taking all three points today.











Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola names Ederson in goal, while in defence he picks Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany, while Fernandinho will bid to protect the back four. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva play.



Further up the pitch, Guardiola selects Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, with Gabriel Jesus up top.



If Guardiola wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, with substitutes including Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.



Manchester City Team vs Manchester United



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mangala, Danilo, Aguero

