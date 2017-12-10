XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/12/2017 - 15:32 GMT

Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon's Manchester derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Citizens are unbeaten in the Premier League and boast an eight-point lead over the Red Devils at the top of the table, a lead they will want to extend by taking all three points today.




Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola names Ederson in goal, while in defence he picks Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany, while Fernandinho will bid to protect the back four. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva play.

Further up the pitch, Guardiola selects Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, with Gabriel Jesus up top.

If Guardiola wants to make changes then he has options on his bench, with substitutes including Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan.

 


Manchester City Team vs Manchester United

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus 

Substitutes: Bravo, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mangala, Danilo, Aguero
 