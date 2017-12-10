Title Race “Not At All” Over Despite Win At Old Trafford Says Manchester City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City defender Kyle Walker insists the Premier League title race is not over despite his side beating Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's men had too much for the Red Devils and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a whopping eleven points, while also becoming the first team to win a successive 14 English top flight matches in a single season.











David Silva put Manchester City 1-0 up two minutes before half time with a neat hooked shot from close range, but in first half stoppage time a mistake from Fabian Delph let Marcus Rashford in to level matters.



Manchester City then scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute when Nicolas Otamendi took advantage of a poor clearance from Romelu Lukaku to make it 2-1.





The Citizens are now eleven points clear after 16 games, but Walker says the title race is not over yet.

"No, not at all. There's still a lot of football to be played", he told Match of the Day when asked if the title race is now done and dusted.



"We've got a big game at Swansea on Wednesday and then we've got Tottenham.



"It's not over yet and we need to keep our feet on the floor.



"The gaffer won't let us take our feet off the ground.



"It’s a step in the right direction, it's a positive step."



Manchester United will now have to go on a run of wins, starting at home against Bournemouth on Wednesday night, as they bid to put pressure on Manchester City.

