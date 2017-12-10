XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/12/2017 - 20:49 GMT

Title Race “Not At All” Over Despite Win At Old Trafford Says Manchester City Star

 




Manchester City defender Kyle Walker insists the Premier League title race is not over despite his side beating Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's men had too much for the Red Devils and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a whopping eleven points, while also becoming the first team to win a successive 14 English top flight matches in a single season.




David Silva put Manchester City 1-0 up two minutes before half time with a neat hooked shot from close range, but in first half stoppage time a mistake from Fabian Delph let Marcus Rashford in to level matters.

Manchester City then scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute when Nicolas Otamendi took advantage of a poor clearance from Romelu Lukaku to make it 2-1.
 


The Citizens are now eleven points clear after 16 games, but Walker says the title race is not over yet.

"No, not at all. There's still a lot of football to be played", he told Match of the Day when asked if the title race is now done and dusted.

"We've got a big game at Swansea on Wednesday and then we've got Tottenham.

"It's not over yet and we need to keep our feet on the floor.

"The gaffer won't let us take our feet off the ground.

"It’s a step in the right direction, it's a positive step."

Manchester United will now have to go on a run of wins, starting at home against Bournemouth on Wednesday night, as they bid to put pressure on Manchester City.
 