X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/12/2017 - 21:17 GMT

Turns Off Receiving The Message – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Doesn't Like This Managerial Approach

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty believes lashing out at players in the dressing room does more harm than good and turns them off receiving key messages.

Murty's men headed in at the break at Ibrox on Saturday losing 1-0 against Ross County and the youth boss could have given them the famour hairdryer treatment to elicit a response in the second half.




But Murty opted against doing so and revealed after the match it is not his management style because, having been on the receiving end as a player, he does not feel it is effective.

Instead he focused on giving his players key tacticial messages to fix what was going wrong.
 


"What's the point? Me venting at half time is only going to make one person in the changing room feel better and that's me – and I don't have to do anything in the second half", he was quoted as saying by STV.

"They have to go out and perform so it's about giving them tactical messages and fixing the problems.

"We changed the shape and it was more about that than shouting and screaming, ranting and raving.

"I've been on the receiving end of that and it just turns you off to the next message.

"We needed them in, mentally sharp, listening to the messages and they managed to do it."

Rangers recovered to win 2-1 against Ross County, thanks to goals from Alfredo Morelos and Danny Wilson, and are now just five points behind league leaders Celtic, albeit the Bhoys have a game in hand.
 