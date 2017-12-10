Willian Is Struggling – Former Chelsea Star Weighs In On Brazilian

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy thinks Willian is struggling at present and the system the Blues play is not working to his advantage.



Chelsea went down to a shock 1-0 defeat away at struggling West Ham United on Saturday and Blues boss Antonio Conte has now ruled his men out of the Premier League title race.











Willian started on the bench at the London Stadium, but was introduced into the action by Conte in the 64th minute.



He was unable to help Chelsea fight back and Cundy thinks the Brazilian is currently going through a difficult spell, with the Blues' system change not having been in his favour.





"Willian is struggling", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.

"Two years ago he was player of the year, and rightly, so, but he found Pedro ahead of him last season and he's now found a system where, actually, where does he start if Eden Hazard starts?



"There are a number of reasons why Willian might not be at his best", he added.



Willian, 29, has had his fair share of game time this season, making a total of 23 appearances for the Blues across all competitions so far.



The winger recently rubbished speculation he has started negotiations with Palmeiras to return to his native Brazil, declaring his happiness at Chelsea.

