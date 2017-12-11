Alfredo Morelos Has Eased Pressure On Himself – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty admits that he is glad to see Alfredo Morelos finally score a goal which he believes has eased the pressure on the striker.



The Colombian put an end to his ten-game goalscoring drought as he scored the winner to lead his team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Ross County at the weekend, and in the process send Rangers back into second.











Murty now hopes that it will be the start of more good things to come from the striker as goes on a scoring spree and helps his team to new heights.



Giving his opinion on the drought and how important he thinks it is for the other players to contribute to the striker's goalscoring form, the manager told his club's official channel: “There is, but once again, strikers don’t operate in a vacuum.





"It’s not just strikers on their own – it’s up to the players around them to create chances and make space and actually dislodge opponents’ defences through clever movement and quick play.

“I didn’t think we did enough of that at the weekend, but the players know we have quality in the attacking third – we just have to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to utilise those threats and give our opponents some problems."



Murty also took time to link Morelos' goal with the team's form, as Rangers managed to break the jinx of not winning three league games in a row.



“For Alfredo, I’m glad he got his goal.



"It’s a little bit of a monkey off his back, perhaps in the same way we have managed to get over that three wins in a row thing that people keep on talking about.



“But we can just move from strength to strength from that hopefully.”

