Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Determined To Get Rotation Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stressed the need to make sure he picks the right team game by game, without looking too far ahead, as the Blues try to make up ground in the title race.



The Pensioners were humbled 1-0 by strugglers West Ham on Saturday, suffering their fourth loss of the season in the Premier League and losing ground on Manchester City.











Giving his assessment of the match, the manager said that his team were unlucky to have lost even after dominating possession and enjoying more shots on target than David Moyes' team.



However, Conte is also aware of the fact that the final result is all that matters, as he looks to select the right team for every game.





Next up for Chelsea will be the away fixture against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, and when asked what difference he would like to see in the team in the match, Conte said at a press conference: "Change the final result.

"We lost the game against West Ham despite dominating. We shot 19 times, we created chances to score but at the end we lost the game.



"The most important thing is to have a good final result.



"It’s important to find the solution at this moment and not to look too far.



"There are many games and we have to find the solution early, and in this case it’s right to make rotations.



"We worked only today with the players that played against West Ham.



"For sure when you have to play after two days, you must be ready and smart to prepare for the game quickly.



"And then, I repeat: find the best solution for the team, especially because a lot of players are playing a lot of games.



"It means some are a bit tired. My task is to find the best solution and at the same time not lose our balance."

