06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/12/2017 - 17:20 GMT

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Urges Patience As New Players Continue To Adapt

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stressed the need to have patience while creating a base with new players as he believes juggling fighting on four fronts is not easy when still building a squad.

The Pensioners were beaten 1-0 by strugglers West Ham on Saturday, almost ending their hope of defending the Premier League title.




The loss increased the gap between Chelsea and league leaders Manchester City, who are now 14 points ahead of the Blues, and eleven points clear at the top after their victory against cross city rivals Manchester United.

The Italian manager though is staying patient, insisting that for a team that are rebuilding it is difficult to carry on with the same intensity and momentum in all the competitions they are involved in.
 


"I am very happy to work with my players. It’s normal when you are creating a base, you must have to have patience to work, especially with new players", Conte said at a press conference.  

"New players need a bit of time to adapt to our idea of football, to adapt themselves to this league. It’s not simple, but the most important thing is to have the will to work and improve every day.

"We faced last season with only 13 players. This season we tried to add two or three players, and to have 16 senior players to face every competition.

"When you are starting a path, you must have patience, and then to build and bring in one or two players.

"It’s not simple to face all the competitions in a moment you are building."

The Pensioners have been handed a Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona, paying the price for finishing second in their group.
 