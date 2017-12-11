Chelsea Final Loss The Most Devastating – Former Bayern Munich Star Still Remembers Pain

Follow @insidefutbol





Toni Kroos still remembers Bayern Munich's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea as the most devastating loss of his career.



The German giants started the final as firm favourites to see off Chelsea, especially with home advantage due to the final taking place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.











But it was the Blues who were celebrating at the end of 120 minutes of football, as a 1-1 scoreline meant a penalty shootout which they won 4-3.



Kroos did not take a penalty in the shootout, but he did stay on the pitch for all 120 minutes of the game – and the defeat hurt.





Asked in a Twitter Q&A to name the most devastating defeat of his career, Kroos replied: "2012 CL final."