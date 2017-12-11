XRegister
11/12/2017 - 21:51 GMT

Chelsea Final Loss The Most Devastating – Former Bayern Munich Star Still Remembers Pain

 




Toni Kroos still remembers Bayern Munich's Champions League final defeat against Chelsea as the most devastating loss of his career.

The German giants started the final as firm favourites to see off Chelsea, especially with home advantage due to the final taking place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.




But it was the Blues who were celebrating at the end of 120 minutes of football, as a 1-1 scoreline meant a penalty shootout which they won 4-3.

Kroos did not take a penalty in the shootout, but he did stay on the pitch for all 120 minutes of the game – and the defeat hurt.
 


Asked in a Twitter Q&A to name the most devastating defeat of his career, Kroos replied: "2012 CL final."

He added: "But I'm ok now."

Kroos did manage to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich the following season, but memories of the pain have remained for the Germany midfielder.

He has also won a further two Champions Leagues, picking up both with Real Madrid, in 2016 and 2017 respectively.
 