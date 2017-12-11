Even When Samu Saiz Isn’t At His Best He Still Does This – Former Leeds Star Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan is impressed with Leeds United's Samu Saiz not hiding in matches when not at his best.



Saiz, who Leeds snapped up from Spanish second tier outfit Huesca in the summer transfer window, has been in superb form for the Whites in recent weeks and is widely considered to be the pick of the bunch from the club's business this year.











The Spaniard however was less than his sensational self in Leeds' 3-1 win away at QPR on Saturday.



But Whelan still saw a key quality shining through which he was happy with, namely a determination to still put in a solid shift and look to make something happen.





"Even though his last final ball wasn't there and that little bit of quality he showed in other games, he never hid, he was always brave. He always wanted the ball, he always wanted to try again and again", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"And that's a good sign for Leeds.



"You've got someone there who's not going to sink into the ground. He's someone who says 'yes, I'm having a bad game, but I can work hard across the field, put my tackles in, I still want the ball and I know I can still make something happen'.



"And he did", he added.



Leeds beat off competition from a number of La Liga clubs to win the race for Saiz's signature.



The Yorkshire giants will be hoping no Premier League clubs decide to make a move for the Spaniard when the winter transfer window opens in a matter of weeks.

