Everton Draw Shouldn’t Affect Momentum, James Milner Tells Liverpool Team-Mates

Liverpool winger James Milner has told his team-mates not to let the draw against Everton halt their momentum as they prepare for a busy Christmas schedule.



The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by their Merseyside rivals on Sunday as a late penalty from Wayne Rooney denied the host the three points that they were looking for.











Liverpool were left disappointed at drawing a game they felt they should have won, but they remain fourth in the Premier League table.



Former Manchester City man Milner insists that while the result on Sunday was less than satisfactory as a whole for the squad, they shouldn't let that affect their momentum as they work through a busy festive period.





“We had enough situations and enough chances to win the game, and other situations where it didn’t result in a clear-cut chance but that was down to a wrong decision or quality on the final ball”, Milner told the BBC.

“We’re getting into those situations. I thought we played pretty well most of the game.



"One situation went against us, one decision, and we have to bounce back now.



“There are a lot of games coming up so we have to make sure that [result] doesn’t halt the momentum.”



The Reds are scheduled to play as many as five games between 13th to 30th Decemberm starting with a Premier League match against West Brom at Anfield.



They then travel to Bournemouth at the weekend.

