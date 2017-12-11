Given We’ve Not Been At Our Best, This Is Remarkable – Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass feels it is a bonus that the Gers find themselves in second spot in the Scottish Premiership table, given his side’s indifferent form this season.



The Light Blues have 33 points from 17 outings and trail leaders Celtic by just five points; the Hoops however have a game in hand.











Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round by Luxembourg-based outfit Progres Niederkorn last summer, had a slow start to their domestic campaign as well.



As a result, Pedro Caixinha was sacked by Rangers at the end of October, with interim boss Graeme Murty thus far winning five of his seven league games in charge of the club.





And Windass, who admitted that Rangers have not performed anywhere near their true potential this season, believes it is remarkable that his side still manage to sit in second spot in the standings.

“We’ve performed not anywhere near towards the level we can perform”, he told Rangers TV.



“And we’re still second [in the table], which is remarkable.



“To be still be in second after the way we have played is a bonus and I think we have got away a little bit.



“But we will obviously take it and try and build on it and try and play better towards the end of the season.”



Rangers, who are on a three-game winning run, are next up against Hibernian on Wednesday.

