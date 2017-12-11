Harry Kane Is Devastating – Former Leeds United Sporting Director Warns Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United sporting director Nicola Salerno has warned Juventus that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is "devastating".



Juventus have been paired with the Premier League side in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Spurs due to play the first leg in Turin by virtue of winning a group consisting of APOEL, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.











Salerno saw Kane up close during his time working in England at Leeds and has a high opinion of the striker.



He feels Juventus will have their work cut out against Tottenham, who he rates as one of England's top clubs at present, led by a superb manager in Mauricio Pochettino.





"It was not lucky [for Juventus]", the ex-Leeds man told TuttoJuve.com.