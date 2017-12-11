Harry Kane Is Devastating – Former Leeds United Sporting Director Warns Juventus

Former Leeds United sporting director Nicola Salerno has warned Juventus that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is "devastating".
Juventus have been paired with the Premier League side in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Spurs due to play the first leg in Turin by virtue of winning a group consisting of APOEL, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
Salerno saw Kane up close during his time working in England at Leeds and has a high opinion of the striker.
He feels Juventus will have their work cut out against Tottenham, who he rates as one of England's top clubs at present, led by a superb manager in Mauricio Pochettino.
"It was not lucky [for Juventus]", the ex-Leeds man told TuttoJuve.com.
"When you get to this level you always find the strong teams.
"Tottenham are a solid team, strong in midfield, amongst the top in England.
"They have a very good coach and one of the strongest strikers of the last 30 years – Kane is devastating", Salerno added.
The sporting director worked at Leeds under now former owner Massimo Cellino and helped to guide transfer policy at the Elland Road club.
Salerno is now back in Italian football, having recently been appointed sporting director of Serie B side Brescia, the team Cellino now owns, the Italian businessman having quickly returned to the game after selling Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani.