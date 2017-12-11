He Has Got Nasty Bit And We Need That – Former Leeds Star On Whites Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens feels Ronaldo Vieira has got a nasty streak, which is required in the middle of the park.



The combative midfielder, who was sent off in the 4-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the 56th minute during the 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.











Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen brought off Vieira in the 80th minute and Couzens thinks the decision was made to protect the youngster from getting sent off again.



Couzens, who went on to add that Vieira’s substitution showed how important he is for Leeds at the moment, believes the Whites need the 19-year-old’s nasty streak in midfield.





“The tackle was quite bad to be fair, he totally missed the ball”, Couzens said on LUTV, when talking about Vieira’s substitution.

“He was already booked, he obviously got sent off obviously against Wolves.



“It just shows how big a player he is for this team in this present moment in time.



“He makes us tick and he has also got that nasty bit which we quite like, the bit which we need in the middle of the park sometimes.”



Vieira, who signed a new deal with Leeds last summer which will keep him at the club until 2021, has thus far made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants in the present campaign, scoring once and providing an assist.

