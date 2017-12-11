I Feel It’s My Best Position – Rangers Star Josh Windass Relishing Number 10 Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Josh Windass has revealed that he is relishing having played as a number 10 in Rangers’ recent matches as he is of the opinion that he is best suited to playing in that position.



The 23-year-old, who has been in sublime form since Graeme Murty was appointed by Rangers as their interim boss after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha at the end of October, has been deployed as an advanced midfielder.











Windass has found the back of the net once and provided two assists in the three matches he has played as a number 10.



And the Englishman, who has also played as a winger and a midfielder in the current campaign, insisted that he always wanted to prove himself in the number 10 role as he believes it is his best position.





“It’s the position Rangers bought me from [playing in]”, Windass said on Rangers TV, when asked how much he is enjoying playing as a number 10.

“And that’s the position I’ve always wanted to try and prove myself in because I feel it’s my best position.



“So, to get an opportunity to play in that position in recent games has been enjoyable.”



Windass, who struggled for consistency under Caixinha, went on to add that he wants to carry his present impressive form forward.



“I’ve always felt that I’m a Rangers player”, he continued.



“If I didn’t have that belief then there would be no point in me playing really because that’s half the battle.



“Obviously the run in form is good and hopefully I can carry on.”



Windass, who joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016, has netted five goals and set up two more in 17 league games this season, with four goals and two assists coming while playing under Murty.

