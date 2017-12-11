It’s Tottenham Who Have To Worry – Former Premier League Technical Director On Juventus Tie

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Watford and West Ham technical director Gianluca Nani believes that Tottenham Hotspur have more to worry about than Juventus after the two clubs were paired together in the last 16 of the Champions League.



The Italian giants will play host to Tottenham on 13th February, with the second leg at Wembley due to take place on 7th March.











Tottenham won a Champions League group containing APOEL, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, and have been in good form in the competition.



But former Premier League technical director Nani thinks that it is Spurs who should be more worried in the tie, warning the English club that Juventus have everything needed to knock them out.





"Two great games, I'm sure. Tottenham have a great striker in Harry Kane and have a great coach in Mauricio Pochettino, but between the two teams, in my opinion, Spurs have to worry more", Nani told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, when asked for his thoughts on the tie.

"Yes, [Juventus are favourites].



"Juventus have everything to eliminate Tottenham and go to the quarter-finals.



"It is clear that games like this, in the Champions League Round of 16, are open to any kind of result, but the Bianconeri on paper are favourites, having been in two finals in three years."



Despite having been a heavyweight Italian club for decades, Juventus have only won the Champions League on two occasions, the latest being in 1996.



However, they are also in a select group of clubs who have won the Champions League, UEFA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.



Juventus currently sit in third spot in Serie A.

