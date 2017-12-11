XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/12/2017 - 11:13 GMT

Leeds United Agree Deal To Sign Japan International

 




Leeds United have agreed a deal to snap up Japan star Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, but he will be instantly loaned out in January.

The Whites have been tracking the midfielder for several months and, with the January transfer window now looming on the horizon, have made their move.




The Yorkshire giants have done a deal worth £500,000, including add-ons, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Ideguchi will be added to the books at Elland Road when the transfer window officially opens in less than a month's time, but he will not play for the club this term.
 


The Japan international will not qualify for a work permit, meaning Leeds are planning to send him on loan in January to a club outside England.

However, Leeds are confident the Japanese midfielder will qualify for a work permit in time for next season. 

Leeds are tipped to make signings in the January window as they look to strengthen their squad in anticipation of a second half of the season promotion push.

Director of football Victor Orta has been busy since he arrived, and the Spaniard has focused on signing players from abroad, with Ideguchi another example.

The Whites beat QPR at Loftus Road 3-1 on Saturday to sit seventh in the Championship standings.
 