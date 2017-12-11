Leeds United Transfer Targets Discussed At Board Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United held a board meeting to discuss transfers last week, ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.



The Whites are expected to make additions to their squad when given the opportunity in the new year, with fans calling for a new goalkeeper, a left-back and a striker to be high on the list of priorities.











Leeds are preparing for the opening of the window and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, held a board meeting to discuss transfers last week.



At the meeting Leeds opted to sanction a move for Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi .





The Gamba Osaka midfielder is set to sign for Leeds in January on a deal worth £500,000.

However, due to the Japanese starlet not meeting the FA's work permit criteria, he will be loaned out first; Leeds plan to have him available for selection next season.



The board meeting to discuss transfers would appear to be evidence that Leeds do feel there is work to do in the upcoming window as they bid to make a promotion push.

