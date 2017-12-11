Loan Spells Really Helped Me, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Ryan Hardie has admitted that his loan spells helped him to become a better player.



The 20-year-old, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, made his first team debut for the club in a Scottish League Cup match against Falkirk in 2014.











Hardie had to wait until April 2015 to make his first start for Rangers, but he managed to mark the occasion by scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Dumbarton in the Scottish Championship.



However, he found game time hard to come by at Ibrox and joined Raith Rovers on loan in February 2016.





In the summer of 2016, Hardie was snapped up by St. Mirren on a six-month loan deal, with the striker re-joining Raith Rovers on a similar temporary contract in January 2017.

And Hardie, who has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level, insisted that the loan spells away from Rangers aided in his development as a player and a person.



“Definitely”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if going out on loan made him a better player.



“I mean it was a different experience to play first team football [regularly].



“It helped me develop as a player and as a person.



“So, I think the loan spells were definitely beneficial for me.”



Hardie, whose present contract with Rangers is due to expire next summer, has managed to clock up just 48 minutes over six league games this season.

