Only Didn’t Want Man City Or PSG – Sevilla Star Welcomes Man Utd Tie

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia has welcomed his side being drawn against Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League and revealed Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were the only two teams Los Rojiblancos wanted to avoid.



The Spanish side finished second behind Liverpool in their group and their reward is a two-legged knockout tie against Jose Mourinho's Red Devils.











Sevilla will play host to Manchester United in the first leg on 21st February before then travelling to England for the return on 13th March.



And Sarabia revealed that Sevilla were only desperate to avoid being paired with Manchester City and PSG, contenders to win the Champions League .





"It is going to be a very competitive match", the midfielder told his club's official media channel.

"We know that Mourinho prepares for the knockout rounds very well, but we have options and we will try to put everything on the table to be able to get through this tie.



"The only ones we did not want in that aspect were City and PSG, two rivals tipped for the title."



Sevilla are currently placed fifth in La Liga, having taken 28 points from their 15 matches so far.



They picked up nine points from their six group stage games, finishing three points behind group winners Liverpool and three ahead of third placed Spartak Moscow.



Manchester City have been drawn to face Basel, while PSG will take on Real Madrid.

