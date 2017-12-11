XRegister
06 October 2016

11/12/2017 - 23:37 GMT

Rangers Caretaker Boss Graeme Murty Emphasises Importance Of This Team Quality

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty is happy with the fact his team showed resilience to grind out a win at the weekend, insisting that the Gers will not always be on top of their game and must find ways to take all three points.

The Gers managed to come from behind to score two to win the Scottish Premiership match against Ross County 2-1 on Saturday.




The win was significant as it helped the Glasgow giants break the jinx of not being able to win three league games in a row and also helped them maintain their place in second spot in the league table.

Giving his opinion on what he saw unfold in front of his eyes on Saturday, Murty said that a team need not always dominate a game to win it and sometimes even scrapping is good enough as long as they manage the three points.
 


“You can’t always flow, dominate and dictate in perhaps the way we want to – and I don’t think we did", Murty told his club's official channel.  

"But, sometimes you have to scrap and grind a win out, and sometimes those are as pleasing as the ones where you look really good.

“Things aren’t always going to go our way, and we have to show a bit of resilience, which I think we did."

As far as fan expectations are concerned, Murty insists the Rangers players need to cope with them and see that they deal with that pressure and show braveness to win their matches.

“One of the key things we have to cope with is the expectation of the crowd.

"They expect us to dominate and dictate all the time, and I agree and concur with the fans – we should be doing that.

“It’s not always possible, so we have to deal with that.

"We have to be strong enough to stand up and accept mistakes, but I want players who are brave and go and get on the ball even if the last thing they did wasn’t particularly great or didn’t work.

“So we have to be able to cope with that, and something that pleased me is we tried and we tried."

 