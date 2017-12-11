Tottenham Get Juventus, Liverpool Bag Porto – Champions League Draw In Full

Follow @insidefutbol





The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 has been held and a series of thrilling ties are in prospect as the competition enters its business end.



Tottenham Hotspur, who topped a group which also contained Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, will lock horns with Italian champions Juventus over two legs.











Manchester City meanwhile, who saw off Manchester United in league action on Sunday, will play Swiss side FC Basel; Basel were in Manchester United's group.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been handed a tricky two-legged tie against Portuguese outfit FC Porto, while Real Madrid will take on French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.





Spanish La Liga side Sevilla are due to come up against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk are set to lock horns with Italian club Roma.



And Antonio Conte's Chelsea side will play Barcelona in a mouth-watering contest which will test two teams with ambitions of winning the tournament.



Bayern Munich meanwhile take on Besiktas in a tie they will fancy their chances of progressing from.





UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw



Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

FC Basel vs Manchester City

FC Porto vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas