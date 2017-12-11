XRegister
06 October 2016

11/12/2017 - 11:21 GMT

Tottenham Get Juventus, Liverpool Bag Porto – Champions League Draw In Full

 




The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 has been held and a series of thrilling ties are in prospect as the competition enters its business end.

Tottenham Hotspur, who topped a group which also contained Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, will lock horns with Italian champions Juventus over two legs.




Manchester City meanwhile, who saw off Manchester United in league action on Sunday, will play Swiss side FC Basel; Basel were in Manchester United's group.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been handed a tricky two-legged tie against Portuguese outfit FC Porto, while Real Madrid will take on French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.
 


Spanish La Liga side Sevilla are due to come up against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk are set to lock horns with Italian club Roma.

And Antonio Conte's Chelsea side will play Barcelona in a mouth-watering contest which will test two teams with ambitions of winning the tournament.

Bayern Munich meanwhile take on Besiktas in a tie they will fancy their chances of progressing from.
 

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur
FC Basel vs Manchester City
FC Porto vs Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma
Sevilla vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

 