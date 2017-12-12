Arsene Wenger Provides Arsenal Squad Update Ahead Of West Ham Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Shokdran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey will not be available for Arsenal’s Premier League meeting with West Ham United on Wednesday.



Mustafi, who picked up a thigh injury during Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United earlier in the month, also missed the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend.











However, Wenger believes the German defender could return to action against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.



“Mustafi will not be back”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.





“He is out training, running.

“The medical staff say he is not ready.



“Will he be ready for Newcastle? Maybe, yes.”



Wenger went on to add that Ramsey, who injured his hamstring against the Saints, will not be travelling with Arsenal for their trip to the London Stadium.



“We lost Ramsey against Southampton”, he continued.



“He will not be available for tomorrow’s game.



“Everybody else apart from the long-term injuries will be available.”



Ramsey has been in fine form for Arsenal in the current campaign, netting three goals and providing 18 assists in 15 Premier League games.



On the other hand Mustafi has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season, with the centre-back scoring once and setting up another, besides helping his side’s defence.

