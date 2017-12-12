Barca, Cruyff DNA In Manchester City, A Pleasure To See – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has praised Manchester City's style of play under Pep Guardiola and says he can see shades of Johan Cruyff's Barcelona DNA.



Christiansen, who played with Guardiola and Johan Cruyff's son Jordi at Barcelona, headed to watch the Citizens take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.











His trip generated controversy, with a number of Leeds fans angry he visited the home of the club's fierce rivals.



But Christiansen enjoyed the game and was pleased to see Manchester City under Guardiola keeping the spirit of Cruyff's Barcelona alive on their way to a 2-1 win.





"It's a pleasure to see Manchester City play", Christiansen was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.