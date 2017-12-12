XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/12/2017 - 22:24 GMT

Barca, Cruyff DNA In Manchester City, A Pleasure To See – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has praised Manchester City's style of play under Pep Guardiola and says he can see shades of Johan Cruyff's Barcelona DNA.

Christiansen, who played with Guardiola and Johan Cruyff's son Jordi at Barcelona, headed to watch the Citizens take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.




His trip generated controversy, with a number of Leeds fans angry he visited the home of the club's fierce rivals.

But Christiansen enjoyed the game and was pleased to see Manchester City under Guardiola keeping the spirit of Cruyff's Barcelona alive on their way to a 2-1 win.
 


"It's a pleasure to see Manchester City play", Christiansen was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.

"In a way, it reminds you of what Barca are, what they have been in the last 25, 30 years.

"Much remains of Cruyff in that game.

"That kind of football is basically what we like at Barca."

Guardiola's Manchester City are running away with the Premier League and boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the table.

Christiansen will hope to be locking horns with the Citizens in the Premier League with Leeds next season as he has the Whites on the hunt for promotion from the Championship.
 