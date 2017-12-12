XRegister
12/12/2017 - 20:58 GMT

Celtic Interest In Ghana International Played Down

 




Talk of Celtic lining up a swoop for FC Astana striker Patrick Twumasi has been played down.

The Bhoys locked horns with the team from Kazakhstan in the Champions League qualifiers and Twumasi featured in both legs of the tie, scoring a brace against Brendan Rodgers' men in his side's home leg.




It has been suggested that Celtic could look to snap up the 23-year-old Ghana international.

But according to the Evening Times, those claims are lacking in substance.
 


Celtic are expected to look at potential signings in the January transfer window, but it appears unlikely a swoop for Twumasi will be launched.

The Bhoys could do business closer to home with Dundee's Jack Hendry and St Mirren's Lewis Morgan both having been linked with the Scottish champions.

However, the Scottish duo do have interest from clubs south of the border, meaning Celtic may face a battle to take the pair to Paradise.
 