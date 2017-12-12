Cesc Fabregas On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in a Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium this evening.



The Blues suffered a shock defeat away at struggling West Ham United at the weekend, which led manager Antonio Conte to rule his side out of the title race.











Chelsea will be keen to bounce back and take all three points tonight and Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while in defence he selects a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are wing-backs.



Further up the pitch, the Blues boss chooses N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield, with Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez the attackers.



If Conte needs to make changes during the 90 minutes at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Cesc Fabregas and Charly Musonda.



Chelsea Team vs Huddersfield Town



Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Musonda, Batshuayi

