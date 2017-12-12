I Know How He Feels – Leeds United Loanee Sympathises With Fringe Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson says he knows how countryman Pawel Cibicki feels at Elland Road.



The Yorkshire giants snapped Antonsson up last summer from Kalmar and he landed in England as the Allsvenskan's top goalscorer.











But Antonsson was given little chance to show what he could do and was shipped out on a season-long loan move to Blackburn Rovers in the summer after new head coach Thomas Christiansen declared him surplus to requirements.



As Antonsson left, Cibicki arrived, landing from Malmo.





But the Swede has also been given little chance to play and only made his Championship debut at the weekend against QPR.