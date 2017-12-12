I Know How He Feels – Leeds United Loanee Sympathises With Fringe Whites Star

Leeds United loanee Marcus Antonsson says he knows how countryman Pawel Cibicki feels at Elland Road.
The Yorkshire giants snapped Antonsson up last summer from Kalmar and he landed in England as the Allsvenskan's top goalscorer.
But Antonsson was given little chance to show what he could do and was shipped out on a season-long loan move to Blackburn Rovers in the summer after new head coach Thomas Christiansen declared him surplus to requirements.
As Antonsson left, Cibicki arrived, landing from Malmo.
But the Swede has also been given little chance to play and only made his Championship debut at the weekend against QPR.
And Antonsson says he understands how Cibicki must be feeling at Leeds, with the Blackburn hitman insisting he is sure his countryman is working hard.
"I'm not right to comment on it. It's clear it's tough, you always want to play matches and I understand how he feels", Antonsson told Kvallsposten.
"It's when you play you develop.
"I am convinced he is working well in training there.
"It's just about getting your head down and driving on until finally the chance comes, and then take it", he added.
With Leeds having been struck by injuries to forward options, Cibicki will be hoping for the chance to follow up on his outing at QPR.