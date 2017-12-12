I’ve Got To Apologise To Him – Graeme Murty Says Sorry To Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers interim boss Graeme Murty has said sorry to Daniel Candeias for playing him out of position during the Gers’ 2-1 win over Ross County at the weekend.



The winger, who joined Rangers from Benfica last summer, was deployed in a more central role for the first 45 minutes against the Staggies.











As a result, Candeias failed to make an impact in the first half at Ibrox, with Murty playing the Portuguese in his usual position after the break.



The 29-year-old settled better in the second half and set up Alfredo Morelos’ goal with an excellent low ball on the hour mark.





And Murty, who wants to apologise to Candeias for playing him more centrally on Saturday, went on to praise the former Portugal Under-21 international for giving it his best shot in the first half against Ross County.

“I look back at the game on Saturday and we tried to play a diamond [formation] and Ross County matched us up”, Murty told Rangers TV.



“But when I look at the personnel, I actually feel for Daniel Candeias at times because it was not his position.



“I tried to play him in a certain way and it didn’t suit him in the first half.



“So, we had to change things slightly and give him a role which is more suited to his attributes in the second half.



“And I think we got the rewards for that and he got the rewards for that.



“I apologise to him for that, for trying to make him play [out of position], but he gave it a go and there was no lack of effort.”



Candeias has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring four times and providing seven assists.

