XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/12/2017 - 21:35 GMT

Leeds United Face Championship Opposition In Left-Back Chase

 




Reading have entered the race for Cardiff City full-back Declan John, who is also on Leeds United's radar, according to Wales Online.

John is currently on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, but could be on the move in the January transfer window as his performances at Ibrox have attracted attention.




Leeds are looking to bring in a natural left-back and it has been claimed John fits the bill for the Whites.

And Rangers may not be keen to lose John's services, although in what position caretaker manager Graeme Murty is in to make calls over long term recruitment decisions remains to be seen.
 


Now Reading are also in the race for John.

Royals boss Jaap Stam is a fan of John and it is claimed Reading see him as a good solution to their left-back needs.

Despite John being on loan at Rangers, Cardiff could look to sell in the new year as the defender is into the final year of his contract at the Welsh club.

John, whose season has been interrupted by injury, has scored two goals and provided two assists for Rangers.
 