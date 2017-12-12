Leeds United Face Championship Opposition In Left-Back Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading have entered the race for Cardiff City full-back Declan John, who is also on Leeds United's radar, according to Wales Online.



John is currently on loan at Scottish giants Rangers, but could be on the move in the January transfer window as his performances at Ibrox have attracted attention.











Leeds are looking to bring in a natural left-back and it has been claimed John fits the bill for the Whites.



And Rangers may not be keen to lose John's services, although in what position caretaker manager Graeme Murty is in to make calls over long term recruitment decisions remains to be seen.





Now Reading are also in the race for John.