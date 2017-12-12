XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/12/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Leeds United Loanee Marcus Antonsson Won’t Give Up On World Cup Dream Yet

 




Marcus Antonsson is determined to work hard to keep his Sweden ambitions alive ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The striker was regularly tipped for a Sweden call-up when turning on the style at Kalmar in the Allsvenskan; Antonsson was the Swedish top flight's top scorer when he left for Leeds United in the summer of 2016.




But he struggled at Elland Road, being regularly overlooked for games, and joined Blackburn Rovers in League One on loan in the summer.

During a difficult year at Leeds, talk of a national team call-up died down, but Antonsson is now back amongst the goals at Blackburn and is an outside bet to push for a World Cup squad spot.
 


The 26-year-old is realistic on his chances, but has vowed to work hard to give himself the best possible shot.

He told Kvallsposten: "I am realistic and understand that I moved further away [from a call-up] when I was in a tough spell.

"I feel that I must focus on the here and now to deliver for my club team.

"If I continue to score and show good form, I know I have a style of play like many in the national team – hard working and goal-intensive.

"You have to see what happens", Antonsson added.

It remains to be seen whether Antonsson's exploits in England's third tier with Blackburn, for whom he has scored seven league goals so far this season, catch the eye of Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

He has significant opposition, with Sweden having a range of attacking options, including Toulouse's Ola Toivonen, Al Ain's Marcus Berg, Celta Vigo's John Guidetti and Beveren's Isaac Kiese Thelin.
 