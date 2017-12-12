Leeds United Loanee Marcus Antonsson Won’t Give Up On World Cup Dream Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson is determined to work hard to keep his Sweden ambitions alive ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia.



The striker was regularly tipped for a Sweden call-up when turning on the style at Kalmar in the Allsvenskan; Antonsson was the Swedish top flight's top scorer when he left for Leeds United in the summer of 2016.











But he struggled at Elland Road, being regularly overlooked for games, and joined Blackburn Rovers in League One on loan in the summer.



During a difficult year at Leeds, talk of a national team call-up died down, but Antonsson is now back amongst the goals at Blackburn and is an outside bet to push for a World Cup squad spot.





The 26-year-old is realistic on his chances, but has vowed to work hard to give himself the best possible shot.