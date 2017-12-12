Rangers Stars Must Encourage Fans To Make Ibrox More Intimidating – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty feels in order to make Ibrox more intimidating, the Rangers players need to give the supporters something to cheer about during games.



The Ibrox crowd gave contrasting reactions in either half of the Gers’ hard-fought 2-1 win over Ross County at the weekend.











Rangers fell behind in the 10th minute against the Staggies and failed to make their mark in the first half as they headed into the half-time break trailing.



The Gers fans, who were visibly disappointed with their team’s first half performance, however backed and rallied Rangers after the break, with the Light Blues winning the match, courtesy of second half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Danny Wilson.





And Murty, who thinks the Rangers players have a big role to play in boosting the fans, believes Ibrox will become more intimidating for visiting teams if the supporters are engaged.

“It was good for us, but I keep on saying that it’s also up to us to give the fans something to cheer about”, he said on Rangers TV, when told the Ibrox crowd were disappointed in the first half against Ross County before backing the Gers after the break.



“I don’t think we did that enough in the first half, although we had a couple of opportunities – we could’ve done more, we could’ve played more quickly.



“Even when we are moving the ball at the back of the pitch, we can still do that with a better tempo and get into the final third with more regularity and more actual intent, which gets the crowd involved, which gets them off their seats.



“We’ve got 50,000 people there and we want to use them, and the more we can do that and the more that we can get them engaged, the more intimidating Ibrox is going to become.”



Rangers, who are currently in second spot in the Scottish Premiership table, will next take on Hibernian on Wednesday.

