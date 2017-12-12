Rangers Youngsters Hints He’s Unsure About His Future At The Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Myles Beerman has hinted that he is unsure about his future at the club.



The full-back, who joined Rangers from Manchester City’s academy in the summer of 2016, is contracted with the Scottish giants until next summer.











Beerman made his senior debut for Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock in April and went on to make eight appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues last season.



But the 18-year-old is yet to feature for the first team in the present campaign, having being involved with the development squad instead.





And Beerman, who insisted that he loves Rangers, however implied that he is unsure about his future at the club.

“I love the club to bits and everything”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about his realistic expectations for the coming two to three seasons.



“But I don’t know what’s going to happen or anything like that [in the future].



“I just want to keep on working hard and strive to get myself back into the first team again.”



Beerman, who played in two Old Firm derbies against Celtic last season, has two senior caps for Malta to his name.



It remains to be seen if the teenager remains at Ibrox beyond this season as Rangers are yet to offer him a new deal.

