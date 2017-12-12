So Good Leeds United Fans Are Still Backing Me – Marcus Antonsson

Marcus Antonsson is delighted the Leeds United fans are continuing to back him, despite him being on loan for the season at League One side Blackburn Rovers.
Despite scoring regularly in Sweden, Antonsson could not force his way into the team at Elland Road after joining in the summer of 2016 and was shipped out earlier this year.
He has found playing time, form and goals at Ewood Park, and is playing a big role in helping Tony Mowbray's men push for an instant return to the Championship.
Antonsson's exploits for Rovers have been noted by Leeds fans, with the Swede regularly receiving positive messages on social media.
And he is delighted he still has the backing of the Leeds supporters, who want him to succeed during his loan spell away from the club.
"You cannot really avoid [hearing from fans] when you have Twitter", he admitted to Kvallsposten.
"It has been very positive from the Leeds and Blackburn fans.
"You have a hard time at Leeds and then it is still good that the fans are behind you."
Antonsson's initial taste of English football with Leeds was tough, but the striker admits that his time at Blackburn feels firmly like a fresh start and he is determined to help Rovers to promotion.
"Absolutely [it’s a fresh start]. I dropped down a league, but the level is still good.
"With the goals, in some way you start making a name for yourself now that you did not succeed last year.
"It's crazy", Antonsson continued, "but I want to develop and go up the league system too, but the focus right now is really helping Blackburn get back to the Championship first and foremost."
The Leeds contracted star is also confident that Rovers are well set to meet their promotion objective.
"I think we are on our way", he added.
Antonsson has netted seven goals in 17 League One matches for Blackburn so far, also chipping in with a further two assists for his team-mates.