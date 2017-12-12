So Good Leeds United Fans Are Still Backing Me – Marcus Antonsson

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson is delighted the Leeds United fans are continuing to back him, despite him being on loan for the season at League One side Blackburn Rovers.



Despite scoring regularly in Sweden, Antonsson could not force his way into the team at Elland Road after joining in the summer of 2016 and was shipped out earlier this year.











He has found playing time, form and goals at Ewood Park, and is playing a big role in helping Tony Mowbray's men push for an instant return to the Championship.



Antonsson's exploits for Rovers have been noted by Leeds fans, with the Swede regularly receiving positive messages on social media.





And he is delighted he still has the backing of the Leeds supporters, who want him to succeed during his loan spell away from the club.