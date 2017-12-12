XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/12/2017 - 22:01 GMT

Surprised Yes, Meant No Disrespect – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen On Old Trafford Trip

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says he did not want to disrespect anyone by going to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City at the weekend.

Christiansen drew fan ire after heading to Old Trafford on Sunday with his children, especially after a photograph of him posing with Manchester United fans surfaced on social media, along with claims he is a Red Devils fan.




He was defended by Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani, while himself saying that he only wanted to take his son to watch Manchester City play.

The head coach has now opened up further about his trip to Old Trafford and admits while he knows the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds, he was surprised by the reaction.
 


"I was surprised, really, that there was so much controversy", the Leeds boss was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.

"My son really likes City and it was a perfect match to watch live.

"Of course I know the rivalry, I know it's very personal between the two clubs….but I did not want to disrespect anybody", Christiansen added.

The Leeds boss will now bid to put the controversy behind him and focus on preparing the Whites for their next Championship match, which comes on Saturday at home against Norwich City.
 