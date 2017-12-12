This Is Why I Went To Hibernian vs Celtic – Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he went to watch Hibernian against Celtic mainly to sample the Easter Road environment and does not feel he missed out by leaving early.



Murty and his assistant took in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday, but left Easter Road before Hibs fought back from two goals down to grab a 2-2 draw against the champions.











Despite leaving early, Murty does not believe he missed anything and insists he knows that Hibernian will play differently against Rangers on Wednesday evening.



Murty says that his trip was more about getting a feel for the environment his players will have to perform in when they meet Hibs.





" We left because I don't think Hibs will play in that manner against us and I don't think we will play in Celtic's style", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.