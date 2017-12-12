XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/12/2017 - 21:22 GMT

This Is Why I Went To Hibernian vs Celtic – Graeme Murty

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he went to watch Hibernian against Celtic mainly to sample the Easter Road environment and does not feel he missed out by leaving early.

Murty and his assistant took in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday, but left Easter Road before Hibs fought back from two goals down to grab a 2-2 draw against the champions.




Despite leaving early, Murty does not believe he missed anything and insists he knows that Hibernian will play differently against Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Murty says that his trip was more about getting a feel for the environment his players will have to perform in when they meet Hibs.
 


"We left because I don't think Hibs will play in that manner against us and I don't think we will play in Celtic's style", Murty was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

"We left and came back here and spent three or four hours watching different games and seeing different formations because Mr [Neil] Lennon is quite canny with his formation changes. He changes in games and changes from game to game.

"I had to get a good feel for the place and that's why we went, so we know what the environment that our players are going to face is like.

"But it was also to get a good view of their personnel. We saw some of them against Celtic but we saw a great deal more in the viewing of the games subsequent to that."

Rangers are starting as many peoples' underdogs against Hibernian at Easter Road, but the Gers head into the battle in good heart, having won their last three consecutive league games and sitting in second place.
 