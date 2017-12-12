Tottenham Hotspur Set For Disappointment In Mousa Dembele Successor Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Valencia seem all but certain to exercise their purchase option on midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, something which would be a blow for Tottenham Hotspur.



Kondogbia has been mooted as the man Spurs see as the natural successor to Mousa Dembele and his stellar performances on loan at Valencia from Inter have turned heads.











The French midfielder is a key part of the side pushing at the top end of La Liga and lying just five points behind leaders Barcelona in second spot.



Valencia can keep Kondogbia on a permanent basis at the end of the season if they activate the purchase option in the loan and pay Inter a set price of €25m.





Inter would pick up €7m in June, plus three further annual payments of €6m.