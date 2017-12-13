XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 14:32 GMT

Barcelona Keen To Get Philippe Coutinho Deal Done By End Of Month

 




Barcelona are set to intensify their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool towards the end of the month and are not keen to leave it late in the January transfer window to get a deal donme.

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished speculation of Liverpool agreeing to sell Coutinho in the winter window, but questions over his future at the club have refused to go away since the start of the season.




Barcelona tried and failed to sign the creative midfielder last summer, but there are claims that Coutinho has convinced Liverpool to allow him to leave in January if the Catalan giants agree to meet their asking price.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have picked up the pace of negotiations with Liverpool in recent days and are keen to close out a deal as soon as possible.
 


They do not want the negotiations to hang around until the end of the January window and it has been claimed that they are keen to agree on all the relevant details by the end of the month.  

It is suggested that Coutinho has guarantees from Liverpool that if Barcelona are prepared to pay an eventual fee of around €140m, he will be allowed to move to the Nou Camp.

There are also claims that the Brazilian was not happy with Klopp’s decision to drop him from the starting eleven against Everton at the weekend after he scored a hat-trick against Spartak Moscow in midweek.

Coutinho wants to join Barcelona despite Klopp’s public statements and is keen to secure his dream move in January.
 