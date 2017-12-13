Brendan Rodgers’ Critics “Arrogant” and “Ignorant” Says Steve McManaman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has branded critics who downplay Brendan Rodgers’ success at Celtic “arrogant and ignorant.”



Celtic have been in tremendous from domestically since Rodgers took charge of the club at the start of the 2016/17 season.











The Bhoys, who won the treble last season and have already lifted the Scottish League Cup in the present campaign, stretched their unbeaten domestic run to 68 games, following their 2-2 draw with Hibernian at the weekend.



However, several pundits have refused to read too much into Rodgers’ success at Celtic Park by claiming that the Scottish Premiership is not of the highest standard.





And McManaman, who blasted those critics, is of the opinion that the Northern Irishman is doing a spectacular job at Celtic.

“Like everybody, I think it’s an incredible job to be very honest”, McManaman told Celtic TV, when asked about Rodgers’ impact at the club.



“I, as you know, am a huge follower of football across Europe, across the world and I don’t think you can belittle anything of what he has achieved.



“[Some] people say ‘it’s only the Scottish league’, which I feel is quite arrogant really, quite ignorant because whenever you’re breaking records that have stood for a long, long time in football, you’re doing something marvellous and I think it takes it away from himself, or the team in general, of what they have achieved.



“I personally think what they’ve done is marvellous, it’s brilliant."



McManaman, who also praised the Celtic players, thinks Rodgers is building the club for the future.



“I’m thrilled to bits for him and the players because they’re the ones that have to go out on the pitch and implement what he has been saying and the fact is that they won another trophy recently against Motherwell, and won it quite convincingly”, he continued.



“They’re learning and the younger players are getting experience in Europe which will help them in the future.



“They’re building something, really, really strong here at Celtic.”



Celtic, who are currently five points clear at the top of the league table with a game in hand, will next play Hamilton Academical this evening.

