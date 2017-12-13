XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 19:02 GMT

Erik Lamela Plays, Dele Alli On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to host Brighton in a Premier League fixture at Wembley this evening.

Spurs crushed Stoke City 5-1 at the weekend, but now sit in seventh spot in the table, meaning Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for his men to take all three points this evening.




Tottenham must make do without defender Davinson Sanchez, who is suspended, while fellow centre-back Toby Alderweireld is out injured. Victor Wanyama also remains sidelined.

Pochettino goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he plumps for Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen in the centre, with Serge Aurier and Danny Rose full-backs. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela starts. Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes then he has a bench packed with options at his disposal, including Dele Alli and Mousa Dembele.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brighton

Lloris (c), Aurier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Foyth, Trippier, Dembele, Alli, Llorente
 