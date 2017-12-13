Former Dortmund Star Dubs Jose Mourinho “Master of Deflection” Following Tunnel Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ned Zelic believes Jose Mourinho has done well to deflect the attention from Manchester United’s loss to Manchester City on Sunday.



Manchester United’s title hopes suffered a serious dent on Sunday at Old Trafford following their loss to Pep Guardiola’s side as they were left a mountain to climb in the title race.











While they are still second, they are trailing Manchester City by eleven points, but the talking point following Sunday’s game has been the mass tunnel brawl, after Mourinho complained of excessive celebrations from Guardiola’s team.



And Zelic believes many have now fallen victim to Mourinho’s tactic of deflection and the attention has shifted to what happened after the game, rather than Manchester United’s poor performance at home to their title rivals in a potentially defining game of the season.





The former BVB star took to Twitter and wrote: “Frustrating loss at home, cause a brawl, make everyone talk about a brawl and forget the game.

“Jose Mourinho: Master of deflection.”



Manchester United are in action at home against Bournemouth tonight, while Manchester City travel to Wales to take on relegation battlers Swansea City.

