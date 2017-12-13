If Celtic Take Europa League Seriously They Can Go Long, Long Way – Steve McManaman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman believes Celtic can go a long way in the Europa League if they take the competition seriously like Liverpool and Manchester United did in recent seasons.



The Scottish champions have managed to book their place in the Round of 32 of the Europa League, where they will face Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg, by virtue of finishing third in their Champions League group.











Liverpool and Manchester United managed to reach the final of the continental competition in the last two seasons; while the Merseyside giants lost to Sevilla in 2016, the Red Devils beat Ajax to lift the trophy in the 2016/17 campaign.



And McManaman, who feels visiting teams will find it hard to cope with the vociferous atmosphere at Paradise, explained that he can see Celtic in the Europa League final if they give proper importance to the tournament.





“I think they can go a long way definitely, why not?” he said on Celtic TV, when asked how far he thinks the Bhoys can go in the Europa League.

“Liverpool did it two years ago, Manchester United did it last year.



“I think if you want to take the Europa League seriously like Liverpool and Manchester United did, and I hope Celtic do, you can go a long way.



“I think in a knockout situation, we’ve seen in the past that when teams come to Celtic Park and play in front of 60,000 fans singing at the top of their voices and getting behind the team, they are a hard team to beat, they are a hard team to get a result against.”



When asked if he sees Celtic in the Europa League final, McManaman replied: “Definitely. Why not? Why not?”



Celtic will welcome Zenit to Paradise on 15th February before playing the second leg in Russia a week later.

