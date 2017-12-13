Jack Wilshere Starts, Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium in a Premier League fixture tonight.



The Gunners currently sit in sixth spot in the league standings and will want all three points from their trip to West Ham, who they have not lost away to the league in since 2006.











Boss Arsene Wenger is without Aaron Ramsey, who has a hamstring injury. Defender Shkodran Mustafi and midfielder Santi Cazorla are also out injured.



Wenger has Petr Cech in goal, while for his back two he goes with Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Three line up in midfield, with Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere handed the vote, while Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez operate off Olivier Giroud.



If the French boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench and call for Alexandre Lacazette, with Danny Welbeck another option.



Arsenal Team vs West Ham United



Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Elneny, Welbeck, Lacazette

