Jamie Barjonas Plays – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Fixture: Hibernian vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Neil Lennon's Hibernian at Easter Road this evening in a Scottish Premiership game.



Caretaker boss Graeme Murty has led Rangers to three consecutive league victories and the Gers now sit in second spot in the division, three points ahead of fourth placed Hibs.











Murty has no Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter, as the trio are injured, while Ryan Jack is suspended.



Rangers have Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence Murty selects Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson as the central pair. There is a start for Jamie Barjonas, while Jason Holt and Ross McCrorie also play. Josh Windass, Kenny Miller and Alfredo Morelos are attacking threats.



If Murty needs to look to his bench then he has a host of options to choose from, including Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena.



Rangers Team vs Hibernian



Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Wilson, John, Holt, Barjonas, McCrorie, Windass, Miller, Morelos



Substitutes: Kelly, Herrera, Hodson, Kranjcar, Candeias, Bates, Pena

