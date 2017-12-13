XRegister
06 October 2016

13/12/2017 - 19:04 GMT

Javier Hernandez On Bench – West Ham Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Arsenal at the London Stadium this evening.

Despite scoring a surprise win over Chelsea at the weekend, the Hammers are still second bottom of the Premier League table with just 13 points from their 16 games.




Hammers boss David Moyes will be looking for his men to grab another win and he sticks with Adrian in goal, meaning Joe Hart is on the bench.

At the back, Moyes picks Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna, with Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell full-backs. Mark Noble lines up in midfield with Pedro Obiang, while Marko Arnautovic plays. Manuel Lanzini starts, while Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku play.

If the Scot needs to look to his bench against Arsenal then he has a number of options, including Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll.

 


West Ham United Team vs Arsenal

Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Masuaku, Antonio

Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Collins, Ayew, Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez 
 