Juventus Taking No Chances In Emre Can Pursuit

Juventus are treading cautiously in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can despite being in pole position to sign him on a free transfer next summer.



The Italian champions have reportedly agreed the terms of a contract with the midfielder and are expected to sign him on a pre-contract in February for a move at the end of the season.











Can, whose contract with Liverpool expires next summer, has refused to sign a new deal and Juventus have been in touch with his entourage for months to convince him to move to Turin.



The midfielder is more than intrigued at the possibility of joining the Italian champions and Juventus are quietly confident they have done enough to get the deal over the line.





However, according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are unwilling to leave anything to chance in their pursuit of Can and have continued to be in contact with his entourage.

The talks so far have been positive and despite some late interest from Manchester City and Inter Milan, the German is expected to sign with the Italian champions.



Can has been demanding a release clause in any potential new contract with Liverpool but the Merseyside giants have refused to have any such arrangement with the midfielder.



And Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Liverpool won’t budge from their stance even if it means losing the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

