Liverpool Tie Youngster To New Contract

Liverpool Under-23 skipper Corey Whelan has signed a new deal with the club, the Reds have confirmed.
The defender, who joined Liverpool’s academy from Crewe Alexandra as an Under-10s player, is yet to make his senior debut for the Merseyside giants.
However, Whelan has featured heavily for the Under-23s in the present campaign, playing every minute of the club’s 12 Premier League 2 games thus far.
And the new contract is a testament to the youngster’s impressive performances this season, with Liverpool currently being six points clear at the top of the table.
Besides helping his side’s defence, the 20-year-old has also managed to chip in with a goal and an assist in the Premier League 2 in the present campaign.
Whelan, who played under current Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley at Crewe, was handed the captain’s armband at the start of the season by the 39-year-old.
He has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level.