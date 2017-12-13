XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/12/2017 - 13:12 GMT

Liverpool Tie Youngster To New Contract

 




Liverpool Under-23 skipper Corey Whelan has signed a new deal with the club, the Reds have confirmed.

The defender, who joined Liverpool’s academy from Crewe Alexandra as an Under-10s player, is yet to make his senior debut for the Merseyside giants.




However, Whelan has featured heavily for the Under-23s in the present campaign, playing every minute of the club’s 12 Premier League 2 games thus far.

And the new contract is a testament to the youngster’s impressive performances this season, with Liverpool currently being six points clear at the top of the table.
 


Besides helping his side’s defence, the 20-year-old has also managed to chip in with a goal and an assist in the Premier League 2 in the present campaign.

Whelan, who played under current Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley at Crewe, was handed the captain’s armband at the start of the season by the 39-year-old.

He has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level.
 