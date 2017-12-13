Loris Karius Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs West Brom

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Alan Pardew's West Brom side this evening at Anfield.



The Reds dropped points at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at home against Everton and have been pushed out of the Premier League's top four by Burnley; with a game in hand on the Clarets, Liverpool will want to get back into the top four tonight.











Manager Jurgen Klopp continues to take a cautious approach to Adam Lallana, while centre-back Joel Matip and left-back Alberto Moreno are out injured.



Klopp goes with Loris Karius in goal, dropping Simon Mignolet to the bench. Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan are the centre-back pairing, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can slot into midfield. Philippe Coutinho wears the captain's armband, while Sadio Mande, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all play.



If the Liverpool boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson.



Liverpool Team vs West Brom



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Can, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings, Solanke

