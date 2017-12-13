XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/12/2017 - 19:01 GMT

Loris Karius Starts – Liverpool Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Alan Pardew's West Brom side this evening at Anfield.

The Reds dropped points at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at home against Everton and have been pushed out of the Premier League's top four by Burnley; with a game in hand on the Clarets, Liverpool will want to get back into the top four tonight.




Manager Jurgen Klopp continues to take a cautious approach to Adam Lallana, while centre-back Joel Matip and left-back Alberto Moreno are out injured.

Klopp goes with Loris Karius in goal, dropping Simon Mignolet to the bench. Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan are the centre-back pairing, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can slot into midfield. Philippe Coutinho wears the captain's armband, while Sadio Mande, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all play.

If the Liverpool boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Danny Ings and Jordan Henderson.

 


Liverpool Team vs West Brom

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Can, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ings, Solanke 
 